The first weekend of summer will start off a little cool, but finish up just right! Saturday morning’s temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s again, with a few spots hitting the 20s. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day, but a few afternoon showers will scatter across the state. Most showers will be light and brief, but there could be one or two showers that briefly have heavier rain. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, but 50s in the mountains. Sunday, all of the clouds and showers will clear out completely. Sunday will be a very sunny day, with warmer highs in the 70s and 80s. Monday, summer comes back strong with widespread highs in the 90s. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are likely for western and central Montana. Tuesday, a cold front will move through the state with scattered showers and storms. Highs will ease back into the 70s and 80s. Most of the rest of the week will be cooler than average with scattered showers and storms. The good news is the cooler, stormy weather moves out for the 4th of July weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s and 90s for most of the state, most of the holiday weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist