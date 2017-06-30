HELENA – The 162nd class of the Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduated on Friday.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Radisson Hotel in Helena where 49 new officers joined the ranks of state, county, city and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox addressed the graduates saying that they are blessed to live in a state where the communities appreciate the law enforcement officers.

“These are tough jobs,” said Fox, “And when others are running away from trouble it’s the people that graduated here and gone before them and graduated before, they’re the ones always running toward trouble to keep us safe.“

Fox also emphasized that he can’t say enough about how great these individuals are for choosing law enforcement as their profession and the sacrifices they and their families make for Montana.

This is the first class to graduate since the death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.

Helena’s two new officers Dakota Becker and Tanner Singh said that the event affected them all and was a humbling reminder of the sacrifices officers make every day.

“It was a really hard experience for a lot of us at the academy especially just joining it,” said Becker, “It’s something you know can happen when you take the job but not something you take lightly of.”

Singh added, “It put into perspective what our job is here.“

Officers Becker and Singh still have another 14 weeks of training as Patrol Officers for the Helena Police Department, but said they are looking forward to being able to serve Helena