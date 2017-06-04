HELENA – If you are looking for Fourth of July plans in Helena look no further.

The Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Landmark Committee have planned the third annual Independence Day Celebration at Centennial Park.

The location is fitting as the Old Glory American Flag flies high there.

The event is free and open to the public.

Family friendly and patriotic music will be played by the Coffee Can Stash band, and Helena Mayor James (Jim) E. Smith will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dewey Bruce, President and CEO of the Montana Broadcasters Association said last year about 1,200 people attended. He’s hoping to have more attendees this year.

“You know I think, that’s the biggest part, is the family’s coming here to participate in a patriotic for Fourth of July, will also have 700 little flags to hand out to the kids,” said Bruce.

The celebration goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Schedule:

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Skateboarding exhibition

11 a.m. The rising of the Old Glory Flag

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free hot dogs and root beer floats, free live music