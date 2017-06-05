“I’ve never seen anything like this in my career of 28 years, it’s certainly one of the more bizarre cases,” said Butte Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester.

On June 26, 2012, two hikers off of Moulton Reservoir Road just north of Butte found a plastic garbage bag and inside was a pair of severed legs, cut off at just above the knee.

Today, Butte police aren’t any closer to solving the case as no other body parts have been found and investigators have not been able to identify who the legs belong to.

“However, this person has not been reported missing or at least is not entered into the missing persons database as far as DNA goes, so that’s the biggest obstacle to this case is to identify this person,” Lester said.

The severed legs were found down a path, right off a road that’s so remote somebody just passing through town would not normally take and that’s why the sheriff suspects somebody in town knows something about the mystery.

“My belief is there’s somebody here locally who may be able to provide us some information that will send us on the right track and get the ball rolling again as far as the investigation,” the sheriff said.

But first, police need to identify the victim.

“Things start falling in line as far as where this person came from, where they lived, who they may have known, who they might have been with,” Lester said.

Until then, it remains one of Butte strangest mysteries.

Anyone with any information about the case, even if they believe it’s insignificant, should contact Butte police at 497-1120.

MTN’s John Emeigh