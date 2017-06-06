WASHINGTON – During day one of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. all eyes were on a six-year-old kindergartner from Oklahoma.

Edith Fuller is the youngest spelling bee contestant ever, a full two-years younger than the next youngest competitor.

Edith is seen on stage asking questions before spelling words such as “nyctinasty” and “Scandium”.

Fuller had everyone on the edge of their seat as she asked the judges, “Will you please give me the language of origin?” and “Are there any other pronunciations?” before slowly and correctly spelling out the word “tapas”.

This six-year-old speller was more calm than spellers twice her age, every time she stood at the microphone.

When asked how she can possibly spell words such as the ones she was asked she said nonchalantly, “I just remember them. I remember the spellings. I remember spelling them.”

The Spelling Bee started with 291 spellers competing for the championship. A field narrowed to 40 by two rounds on stage and a written test.

The next youngest competitor to Edith is eight and most of them are six to eight years older. Roughly 73 of the spellers have been on that stage before giving them a tremendous edge over the competition.

While Edith didn’t score well enough on the written test to make the finals she’s already thinking about the next bee and teaching her three little brothers. “I want to start teaching them and maybe William might want to go the spelling bee too,” she added.

The 40 finalists competed today for the $40,000 cash prize.