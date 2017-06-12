Good Monday evening,

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for much of western and central Montana. Heavy thunderstorms have moved through southwest Montana and will continue to spread north this evening. Some thunderstorms will have pea to dime size hail, and very heavy rain. Later this evening, rain will become steady and heavy, with diminishing thunderstorms. Rain will also become more widespread, moving throughout western and central Montana tonight. Rain will be moderate to heavy through the night and through most of Tuesday. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s through most of western and central Montana, 30s in the mountains with snow generally above 8,000′, and 60s and 70s in eastern Montana. Wind will gust higher than 30mph at times. Tuesday will not be a pleasant day to be outside with the rain, wind, and cool temperatures. Rivers, streams, creeks, and canals will start to rise through the day. Some roads may become covered with water, and if you encounter this, please “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!”. Travelling on the roads will also be difficult at times in some areas with water on the roads, and reduced visibility. Rain will start to wind down Tuesday night, but will linger along the Hi-Line from Havre to Glasgow on Wednesday. Strong west winds and partial clearing will move through western and central Montana. Highs will be warmer, in the 50s and 60s. Wind gusts could top out near 50mph. Thursday, the storm will be completely gone but the damage will be done. Waterways could still be rising on Thursday even though it will be a partly sunny day. Highs will warm into the 60s to around 70. Another cold front will come through with scattered thunderstorms on Friday. The last weekend of spring is looking pretty nice right now, Saturday could have a couple isolated thunderstorms. Sunday should be dry. Temperatures will warm into the 70s to near 80.

Stay safe in this storm!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist