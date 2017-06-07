HELENA – This year marks the 20th year of Alive @ Five and Wednesday night kicks off the summer concert series.

Every Wednesday of June, July and August, Downtown Helena hosts the free event featuring live bands, local food and drinks and craft vendors.

The family friendly event travels to various spots downtown including parks and city blocks.

Wednesday night’s event is Women’s Park featuring the Tucker Down band.

Story continues below



Alive @ Five runs from 5 to 9 p.m.

Next week the festivities will be held at Pioneer Park.

For more information click here. For a schedule of the events click here.