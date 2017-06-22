HELENA – On Wednesday Touchmark Senior Living focused on Alzheimer’s awareness with its residents.

Touchmark used the summer solstice and the longest day of the year, to spotlight the parallels to people with Alzheimer’s and their family members that care for them. Often times days feel as if they are extra-long.

A number of activities were put on for the residents to make them aware.

“Days can seem pretty long when you are the care giver and you have to show a lot of caring a lot of heart and endurance when you are battling Alzheimer’s,” said Nanette Whitman-Holmes, Touchmark’s Life Enrichment Director.

Story continues below



They engaged in brain game activities like, naming five forms of transportation, cross word puzzles, and even relaxed to have a root beer float.

“We don’t have a cure and we don’t have great treatment for it and that’s really why we would like people to remember it’s not just a disease for an old person there’s really onset Alzheimer’s that devastate families,” said Whitman-Holmes.

Whitman-Holmes said bringing awareness is a big first step.

The Alzheimer Association states that it is not just a disease of old age; approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Nicholas Hart the Community Outreach Specialist for the Montana chapter of Alzheimer’s said confusion is a huge part of the disease.

“For now the best that we can do is learn how to meet people that have Alzheimer’s and related dementias in their own world because past a certain point you can’t expect them to meet you in your own world,” Hart.

Hart said Alzheimer’s is challenging because each case is different.

“Certain emotions that are expressed aren’t always coming from a sincere place to reaction a lot of times its Alzheimer’s talking not necessarily your loved one,” added Hart.

Common signs of early Alzheimer’s is memory loss, confusion with time and place, and changes in mood and personality.

Fore more information click here.