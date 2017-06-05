BILLINGS – American Airlines now non-stop flights from Billings.

Passengers on the inaugural American Airlines from Dallas Fort Worth to Billings were welcomed on Friday with applause, a band and treats.

The first American Airlines plane was ceremoniously sprayed by fire hoses as it approached on the runway of Billings Logan International Airport.

One Billings woman awaiting her sister’s arrival said she usually has to make a connection in Denver, which adds hours to the trip. But now, the flight takes about two and a half hours total.

Billings Director of Aviation Kevin Ploehn said the new flights will connect the Billings region to more than 40 new cities.

“With the flight now operational, it’s imperative we work to fill the seats so the flight is successful,” said Ploehn.

More than 23 organizations and private entities contributed financially to make the new flights possible.

MTN’S – Aja Goare