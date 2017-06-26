(NBC) – It’s still early in the season, but it has already been a deadly summer. As the season heats up reports of children and dogs in hot cars have already made national news.

A Portland woman said when she heard a tiny dog’s cries coming from a hot car on Friday, she had no other choice but to take action.

Shawna Harch said she is an animal lover and she’s previously worked at an animal hospital and knows how dangerous the heat can be.

On Sunday she was still scratched up and bruised from saving the small dog from a hot car near NW 9th and Hoyt.

“I still have a cut and my knuckles are kind of black,” Harch said.

She said she had just parked her car and was at the parking meter when she heard barking.

Harch followed the sound and looked inside a parked Mercedes.

“There was a dog inside a crate with all the windows rolled up,” she said.

The only source of air was a crack in the moon roof.

“My heart sank. There was a pit in my stomach,” said Harch.

So far this year at least 14 children have died after being left in hot cars, with four of those deaths in just the last week.

An average of 37 children die each year in hot cars, or one child every nine days.

A simple change of routine can result in tragedy.

Two years ago, Eric Stuyvesant altered his morning routine, taking his wife to work first instead of dropping their son Michael at daycare.

“It’s not that you’re a bad parent, you’ve just gotten into a routine you’ve gotten distracted,” he says.

When he got to work he left 3-year-old Michael in the backseat for more than an hour. The temperature inside his van climbed to 120 degrees.

Michael suffered six heat strokes, but survived.

“I just hope somebody’s watching and takes it to heart,” Stuyvesant said. “This was potentially a fatal instance and yet this happens to parents all the time.”

Some automakers are now using technology to alert parents when a child is in the backseat and lawmakers are pushing to make the feature mandatory in all vehicles.