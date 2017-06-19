Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards intends to return to duty, according to a press release from his attorney, Nathan Hoines.

In the press release issued Hoines said he had advised Edwards to not make any public comments about the incident saying he is still the sheriff of Cascade County.

“Sheriff Edwards would ask everyone to keep an open mind, respect his privacy and let this case progress through the legal system,” said the release. “Sheriff Edwards is going to take some personal time off while this process is ongoing. It is Sheriff Edwards’ intention to return to work in his full capacity as Sheriff.”

Edwards was cited last week in Helena for misdemeanor partner-family member assault.

The incident happened on Thursday at the Radisson Colonial Hotel in Helena shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Edwards was accused of pushing his girlfriend into a T.V. stand, causing injury.

According to the “call for service” log of the Helena Police Department, the person who reported the incident from the hotel, told dispatchers that a woman could be heard yelling about a gun and heard her screaming about a man throwing her into TV.

The complainant reported that the man “put the gun in his mouth at one point.”

There has not been any confirmation from law enforcement at this point that a gun was involved, nor have any weapons-related charges been filed.

The call log noted that the complaint was submitted by law enforcement officers from Flathead County and Garfield County.