Montana’s state employee health clinics, first opened in 2012, are popular with state workers – but the state can’t document any widespread savings from their use, a new audit says.

A 55-page report from the Legislative Audit Division, released late last week, said it discovered “ongoing management challenges” with the six clinics, “contract management weaknesses” and a “lack of reliable data to assess contractor performance.”

“Consequently, any reports of health-care cost savings to the state cannot be corroborated,” the report said.

State Administrator Director John Lewis told MTN News Monday that the state agreed with most of the audit and its recommendations for improvements, and already has been working to implement them.

But he also said the state considers the clinics “a success story.” Lewis said he believes the clinics have saved the state money on health-care costs, as evidenced by the strong financial position of the state employee health plan.

“What started off as a good idea, we’re going to make a great idea, through some of the recommendations of the audit group,” Lewis said in an interview. “Our health plan is in the black. There are not many health plans in this country that can say that they’re in the black, and significantly in the black.”

He also noted that the cost of the clinics — $26 million over their first four years – is only 3 percent of the state employees’ entire health care plan.

The state-employee health plan covers about 30,500 people, including state workers and their dependents.

In late 2011, the administration of then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer hatched the idea of opening health clinics where state employees can go for check-ups, health assessments and other primary care, for free.

The Schweitzer administration solicited bids for a private company to open and operate a clinic in Helena, and awarded the contract to CareHere of Brentwood, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville.

CareHere opened the first clinic in Helena in August 2012, with an option to open additional clinics around the state. Since then, the state and CareHere have opened other state-employee clinics in Billings Missoula, Miles City, Butte and Anaconda.

The audit said the state has spent $26 million operating the clinics for their first four years, through August of last year.

While it found that 75 percent of the employees using the clinic said they are “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the services, according to an employee survey, the audit also found numerous problems and concerns to flag, including:

It’s not possible to compare accurately the cost of services provided by the clinic to similar services provided in the private sector. Data from the clinics and private health-care providers aren’t always available in consistent forms.

The contractor, CareHere, reported 211,000 clinic visits from August 2015 to December 2015, while auditors believe the accurate number of visits was 140,000.

The difference is significant, because the higher number allows CareHere to report higher utilization and get paid more, as well as report a lower cost-per-visit, the audit said.

CareHere’s electronic medical records for patients often are unable to be read by private health-care providers, causing problems when the patient must be treated elsewhere for more specialized care.

Also, the state is developing a data warehouse for the records, that won’t be ready until later this year. Until that warehouse is ready, the state’s ability to conduct cost-benefit analyses and make well-informed decisions about clinic operations is “constrained,” the audit said.

In the original contract, performance guarantees – which determine whether the contractor should pay refunds, for not meeting them – were written by the contractor.

Expansion of the clinics to additional locales wasn’t done with much analysis, and large numbers of state employees still live outside the immediate area of any clinic.

Goals of the original contract were not readily measurable and are often unclear, such as increasing employee productivity or “improving health outcomes.”

Lewis said the state is now writing the performance guarantees in the contract, which expires this year and can be renewed or rebid. The state also has hired a private firm to audit the contract.

He said the state is demanding that the electronic medical records be improved.

“This is an essential tool in terms of finding those further savings,” Lewis said. “The answer is in the data. … Unfortunately, in a rural place like Montana, we don’t have all the data that we need, it’s not all in one place and we have difficulty transferring medical records between different entities.”

Lewis said the state also is analyzing the location of the clinics, including whether to continue the Miles City clinic, which has had less use and a much higher per-visit cost.