BOZEMAN – A man accused of sexual assault at a Town Pump in Four Corners, has been arrested after the Cascade County Sheriff’s office had been searching for him.

Arturo Valerio Gonzalez reportedly was taken into custody near Four Corners without incident.

The assault allegedly happened around 3 a.m. on Monday. Gonzalez reportedly fled the scene after the incident occurred at the Town Pump.

According to a press release, Deputies suspected Gonzalez of trying to hitchhike out of the area, attempting to return to his home in Utah.