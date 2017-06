KALISPELL – Authorities have released the name of the woman whose body was found in the Flathead River earlier this week.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said that the Montana State Crime Lab has identified the woman as Kassy Lynn Browning, 68, of Hungry Horse.

Browning, whose body was pulled from the water near Columbia Falls on June 20, was reported missing by family members on June 10.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death and Curry says the case is “under active investigation.”

MTN’s Mark Thorsell