Authorities found several explosive devices in the home of a Roundup man who was recently arrested for allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.

Gathercole was arrested last week near Lexington, Neb. for allegedly shooting at Kansas state trooper in Sherman County in Kansas. The trooper was not injured.

He’s also accused of crimes in several other states, said the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Authorities are investigating whether Richard Gathercole, who was arrested on June 20 in Nebraska, is the career criminal known as the “AK 47 Bandit.”

The AK 47 Bandit has been wanted by federal authorities since 2012 for a series of robberies carried out with an AK 47 assault rifle in North Bend, Wash., Vacaville, Calif., Chino, Calif., Sacramento, Rexburg, Idaho and Nebraska City.

During the robbery in Chino, the suspect allegedly shot a police officer. The officer survived.

The infamous robber, who committed the robberies while wearing tactical gear, was never caught and the FBI was offering a $100,000 reward for the man’s arrest.

Over the weekend, the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI, Chino California Police Department and Rexburg Idaho Police Department in executing a search warrant at Gathercole’s Roundup residence.

Several Improvised Explosive Devices were located in the home and the Billings Police Department bomb squad was called in to remove the IEDs, according to a Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At the time of his arrest, Gathercole was in possession of a stolen pickup truck.

The alleged shooting at a Kansas State Trooper happened exactly one week after Gathercole was arrested in Musselshell County for a traffic offense. He made his initial appearance in justice court and posted bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gathercole is in police custody and authorities do not believe there is any present danger to the community.

The investigation is on-going and additional information will be provided by the FBI, according to the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chino Police Chief and Rexburg Police Chief were not immediately available for comment.

MTN’s Aja Goare