The popular Avalanche Lake Trail in Glacier National Park is re-open after being shut down because of grizzly bear sightings earlier this week.

The trail just off the Going to the Sun Road is one of the most popular day hikes in the park, often seeing hundreds of visitors a day during the busy summer season. But rangers had to shut down the trail earlier this week after a young grizzly cub was forced to swim into the lake after it was surrounded by tourists.

GNP also said in a statement Monday that six different grizzlies have been reported in the area over the last week. The reports said the bears came close to people.

Park officials reported that the bears have exhibited some signs of habituation, meaning they appear to be more comfortable than what is natural around humans.

Park officials had to make sure there weren’t potential conflicts with bears in the vicinity and closed the trail as a safety precaution.

The park re-opened the trail Wednesday afternoon, although it’s still posted for possible bears in the area. Rangers remind hikers to carry bear spray and keep a minimum 300-foot distance from any bears you see while visiting Glacier.

