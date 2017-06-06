BOZEMAN – On Tuesday the U.S. Geological Survey announced that a team of biologists will begin trapping grizzlies for research.

The USGS and FWP are working together to inform the public about the project.

Beginning June 13, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will trap bears in southwest Montana starting with the Gravelly and Madison Ranges of the state.

The trapping will continue through July 3.

The research is part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.

As part of the announcement, officials said the areas will be clearly marked at the major access points with warning signs so the public should be mindful of them and not venture into an area that has been posted.

Biologists attract the bears by utilizing natural food sources such as road kill. Officials determine if there are signs of grizzlies in the area. If so, the bears are baited are with food and captured with culvert traps or foot snares.

Once trapped, the bears are handled in accordance with strict protocols developed by the IGBST.

For more information regarding grizzly bear trapping efforts call the IGBST hotline at 406-994-6675.