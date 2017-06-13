Benefis Health System broke ground on its Emergency Department expansion in Great Falls on Monday.

The current Emergency Department was built nearly 20 years ago and designed to care for 24,000 patients annually.

Benefis now sees more than 34,000 emergency patients each year.

The project will add 15 rooms to the Emergency Department, bringing the total number to 33.

Those rooms will be larger, allowing the hospital to accommodate more visitors to emergency patients.

“We’re already seeing well over the intended capacity and on top of that the complexity and acuity of the patients we’re seeing is rising as well. So we’re admitting a lot more of what we’re seeing,” said Bridget Brennan, Benefis Emergency Services Medical Director.

Benefis said the new design will be more efficient and patient-friendly and improve wait times.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2018.