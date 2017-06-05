HELENA – The Montana Historical Society has a new way to bring you closer to history and it’s just a click or two away.

The museum bookstore is now online. That means you can search through the hundreds of books the store has to offer in the comfort of your own home and have them sent right to your door.

Historical Society Spokesman Tom Cook said the store – both in person and online – is another form of revenue that helps maintain and improve the facility.

“The store is another way that we can actually provide the service, our first point of the story really is to provide people with the access to the great books and all of the knowledge there is about Montana,” said Cook. “But also the proceeds benefit the other work of the Montana Historical Society. We don’t pay all of our way, but we do a great amount of raising money and finding ways to support things.”

This Friday and Saturday, the Historical Society is also holding one of its most popular events: the annual tent sale on the lawn.

It coincides with Second Saturday, which means free admission to the museum and the Original Governor’s Mansion.

To access the new online store or find out more information about this weekend’s events, click here.