HELENA – Montana’s Big Sky Country is home to many larger than life personalities…men and women who, mostly for better, but sometimes for worse, have helped shape our history.

One of the most colorful and mysterious of those individuals…Thomas Francis Meagher, the first Governor of the rough and tumble territory called Montana.

Talk about colorful. Meagher was a member of the Irish Uprising of 1848. Sentenced to hang by the United Kingdom, his sentence was commuted to banishment to Tasmania, Australia.

From there, he escaped to New York, where he mad a name for himself as a lawyer, journalist and orator.

Story continues below



Meagher commanded the “Irish Brigade” during the Civil War as a Brigadier General, where he was known for his exceptional bravery.

Meagher was appointed in 1865 as Governor of the rough and tumble Territory of Montana. It was a land filling up with prospectors seeking gold in places like Virginia City and the famous Last Chance Gulch of Helena. Parts of Montana were governed by Vigilance Committees, as well as reeling from the rifts incurred by the Civil War.

Meagher tried to move the territory toward statehood, with mixed results.

On July 1st, 1867, 150 years from this coming Saturday, Meagher disappeared off a riverboat on the Missouri river. His body was never found.

Some claim Meagher was assassinated. One witness said he saw Meagher jump from the boat. Others speculate he was ill at the time, or perhaps intoxicated.

In any case, his disappearance is a truly Made in Montana mystery.

“People came forward and claimed they knew things and whether any of those people were telling the truth,” says Ellen Baumler, Interpretive Historian with the Montana Historical Society.

“From this distance it’s just hard to say. Even when it happened it was hard to tell. And there was just so many volatile personages that were involved it’s very, very difficult to sort the truth out.”

A new exhibit featuring Meagher will go on display this Saturday at the Montana Historical Society.