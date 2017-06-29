HELENA – Billings lawyer Kurt Alme has been recommended as Montana’s next U.S. attorney, the chief federal law officer in the state, whose appointment by the president must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., made the recommendation Thursday to President Donald Trump, saying Alme is the “right person for the job.”

“When looking for a person to recommend for the position of U.S. attorney, I wanted someone with experience in federal law enforcement and as a prosecutor,” Daines said in a statement. “Montanans deserve a U.S. attorney with public safety and management experience and that person is Kurt Alme.”

U.S. attorneys are political appointees and generally are recommended by a state’s U.S. senator who’s in the same party as the president.

Story continues below



The White House said Thursday it intends to nominate Alme for the post. If he’s confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Alme would succeed Michael Cotter, who was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Alme went to high school in Miles City and has a law degree from Harvard University. He’s worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Billings and as director of the state Department of Revenue under then-Gov. Judy Martz, in the early 2000s.

He’s currently the president and general counsel of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, a charity that supports the treatment of children suffering from mental illness or substance abuse.

Daines’ office released a list of about 40 supporters of Alme’s nomination, including some Democrats.