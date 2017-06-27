State District Judge Russell Fagg of Billings Tuesday became the latest Republican to announce that he’s running or considering running for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester next year.

Fagg said he’s forming an exploratory committee for the 2018 Senate contest and has a website that asks visitors whether he should enter the race.

“I’ve seen every kind of family suffering come through my courtroom in my 20 years as a judge,” he said in a statement. “Now I want to do something more about it. I want to help bring the prosperity to Montana that might benefit our families.”

Fagg announced earlier this month that he plans to step down from his judicial seat in October to consider a run for political office.

Story continues below



Tester, the state’s senior U.S. senator, is running for a third consecutive term in 2018.

Republicans who’ve said they’re running for the nomination to challenge Tester include state Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell, Big Sky businessman Troy Downing and business owner Ronald Murray of Belgrade.

Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale also is thought to be considering the race.

Fagg was a Republican state legislator from Billings before becoming a state district judge 20 years ago. His father, Harrison Fagg, also served as a Republican state representative from Billings.