HELENA – A Billings man on probabtion has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide following a shooting in Three Forks Friday.

According to Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan, Steven A. French was arrested following a shooting at the parking lot of Teasers Gentleman’s Club.

Sheriff Meehan said two groups of individuals from Missoula and Billings had scheduled a meeting at Teasers parking lot for the sale of a car.

Charging documents said a dispute broke out between French and another individual just before 1 p.m. in the morning.

Story continues below



Witnesses said they saw French fire a handgun once at another individual. He then got into a vehicle and allegedly fired more rounds at the same victim. The vehicle French was in then fled in the direction of Bozeman.

The victim told witnesses he was uninjured. He left the area heading north to Townsend.

Investigators found eight empty 40 caliber shell cases at the scene.

French, who has priors for Kidnapping, Carrying Concealed Weapons and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, was arrested after the shooting in Gallatin County.

Sheriff Meehan said his office, along with Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Montana Probation and Parole and Billings Police are all working the case.

French is in custody at the Broadwater County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson said French is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Friday.