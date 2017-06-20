BILLINGS – A Billings man told investigators he wouldn’t let allegations that he raped a young girl get in his way of playing football for the University of Montana and becoming a school counselor.

Tristan Morales, 21, was set to make his initial court appearance on Monday in Yellowstone County Justice Court on one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of tampering with evidence.

Morales is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl in April and when she was 3.

The girl’s father contacted police in April after his daughter disclosed a “secret” to him.

The victim provided details of the rape and said the abuse had happened on more than one occasion.

The girl said Morales told her to keep the abuse a secret.

Morales told investigators he had been “man enough” to admit the crime to a friend in 2012 and said he’d told his girlfriend about the rape last year.

Morales said he’d woken up angry one night and decided to wake up the victim for “some comfort,” according to court documents.

Investigators noted that Morales provided several excuses for his criminal behavior, including that he was upset his sister was getting a divorce, he was upset he wasn’t getting along with his father, and that he’d just broken up with his girlfriend.

At one point, Morales reportedly blamed the victim’s father and said “don’t you think the dad might have done something.”

Morales told the detective that he did not want to have to register as a sex offender because he wanted to enroll at UM and become a school counselor.

“Nothing from my past, nothing at all from my past will get in my way and dictate my future, nothing,” said Morales to the detective.

Detectives contacted the friend who Morales claimed to have admitted the rape to and the friend denied having any knowledge of such a conversation.

Morales is being held at the Yellowstone County jail on $150,000.

Note: UM communications wanted the story to clarify that Morales is not being recruited by the university to play football and is not aware of him as a potential recruit.