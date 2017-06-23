The body of a missing man on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake has been located according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The 68-year-old man from Burbank, Calif. was located Friday underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of Hebgen Lake, near his campsite.

According to a press release, evidence on the scene indicated the man may have gone into the water to retrieve a small pontoon boat that had blown away.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue had deployed additional resources in the search for the camper that began Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below



Resources from Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue included the Posse, dive team, and canine teams. Additionally, a helicopter from Central Helicopters, Yellowstone National Park Rangers, Forest Service Law Enforcement and personnel from Flathead County Sheriff’s Office with specialized underwater detection equipment responded to assist with the search.

The cause of death is still under investigation by a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy Coroner. The man’s identity was not released at this time.

Ken Spencer MTN news