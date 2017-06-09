Searchers on Friday located the body of Jeff Murphy, who was reported missing near the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

Murphy’s death appears to have resulted from a fall on Turkey Pen Peak, according to YNP officials.

Murphy, 53 years old, was from Batavia, Ill.

He went for a day hike on the Rescue Creek Trail on Wednesday.

The park initiated the search on Thursday when Murphy’s wife reported that he failed to check in.

“All of us at Yellowstone extend our sympathy to the Murphy family for their tragic loss,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk in a press release.

The search involved eight hiking teams, five dog teams, four horse teams and a helicopter.

The Rescue Creek Trail, which had been closed due to the search, is now open. However, visitors should anticipate temporary closures in the area until the investigation is complete.