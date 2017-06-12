BILLINGS – A Billings man is dead after he was struck by a train in Downtown Billings early Sunday morning, according to police.

Billings Police officers were dispatched to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2 a.m. for a report of a man struck by a train.

When they arrived, officers found a man under the train. He was clearly deceased, according to a BPD press release.

Medical units responded but could not revive the man.

The victim is described as a man age 20-30 with a darker complexion. The man is a resident of Billings, according to police, but he has not been positively identified.

The man was alone at the time of the incident, according to witnesses. Police are interviewing two witnesses, one of which was on board the train at the time of the impact.

The train stopped immediately after the collision, but due to the length of the train, North 27th Street and North 29th Street were temporarily closed during the investigation.

The crossings were open as of 8:50 a.m. on Monday.

Police did not confirm whether it was a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

