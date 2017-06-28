BOULDER – For decades, the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder has provided treatment for people with serious intellectual disabilities. MDC and its predecessors have been central to the community’s economy for more than a century.

But that began to change after 2015. That year, state lawmakers approved Senate Bill 411, which started to phase the facility out. Supporters argued the residents would do better in community-based programs.

MDC employed about 250 people, in a community of just over 1,000. Mayor Gary Craft says fewer jobs at MDC has meant more empty homes in Boulder.

“That also impacts the number of people we have paying for water and sewer, which impacts those funds,” he said.

Story continues below



After the passage of SB 411, the Boulder Transition Advisory Committee was formed to provide community input on the future after MDC. Drew Dawson, the committee’s chair, said it became clear Boulder needed to diversify its economic base.

“Our focus needs to change to be one of small businesses and tourism and outdoor recreation,” said Dawson.

Community members put together a master plan, setting out how Boulder can prepare for the future. It included suggestions like assisting new and existing small businesses and advertising the area as a top commuter location for people working in Helena and Butte. But Dawson said there wasn’t enough money to start implementing the plan’s recommendations.

Gov. Steve Bullock’s 2017 budget proposal included $500,000 to help Boulder adjust to the changes at MDC, and lawmakers approved that funding during this year’s legislative session. Local leaders plan to use the money as matching funds to secure grants.

“We can perhaps double the dollar power, using it as leverage for other grants,” said Craft.

They’re considering a variety of projects, including updating city and county growth policies, creating an urban renewal tax district to fund improvements on Main Street, and building new infrastructure that could attract businesses to the area around Interstate 15.

Earlier this month, leaders from Boulder and Jefferson County created the Boulder Development Fund board, which will include representatives from the city and county, BTAC, Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations. The board will track how the money is spent and keep the public informed.

“I think it is incumbent upon us as a community to demonstrate to the Legislature that we are going to wisely utilize the money that they provide to us,” Dawson said.

During the 2017 session, the Legislature also extended the life of MDC by passing House Bill 387, sponsored by Jefferson County’s state House member, Republican Rep. Kirk Wagoner of Montana City. HB 387 moved back the deadline for closing the facility – originally set for this year – to 2019. The bill also created a 12-bed intensive behavior center at the site that will keep operating even after the rest of MDC is closed.

MDC is currently housing 11 residents, down from around 60 two years ago. The intensive behavior center is already housing ten clients.

Dawson said he was pleased that MDC would keep operating for now – though he still wants more to be done to address the needs of residents and employees. But he said HB 387 didn’t mean the need to diversify Boulder’s economy is going away.

“We need to look beyond MDC if we want to have an ongoing, livable community of the future,” he said.