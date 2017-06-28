The Montana Boy Scouts community gathered to celebrate the retirement of Scout Executive Gordon Rubard on Wednesday.

Rubard and his wife will be moving to Bend, Ore. soon.

When asked what aspect of the Scouts he’ll miss most, Rubard said it’s the people he has worked with since moving to Montana.

“Just tremendously positive, dedicated people- that’s what’s going to be hard to leave,” said Rubard. “We’re headed to be closer to our family, my wife and I, but it’s been a tremendous time we’ve had, we’ve been here in Great Falls for a little over 13 years and it’s been a fabulous experience; we’re going to miss it.”

Rubard has been involved with Boy Scouts of America for over three decades, first becoming a scout as a child before working for the organization.

He became Scout Executive in Montana in July of 2004 and worked in management with scout leaders around the state.

Rubard said he’s stayed with the Boy Scouts because of the valuable life lessons the organizations teaches to young men and women, including adventure, teamwork and self-responsibility.

While his time in Montana is ending, Rubard believes the future of the state’s scouting community will only improve after the Montana Council launched a campaign to upgrade facilities at both summer camps.

He said the renovations wouldn’t be possible without several generous donations from the community.

“We just have terrific support in Montana here for scouting and we also have great leaders -parents and leaders- who are leading the scouts throughout and so it’s grown because the program’s successful and young men and young women want to be part of it,” said Rubard.

A press release said the Montana Council has also received several National BSA awards during Rubard’s time with the scouts.

The release added that there are around 11,000 Boy Scouts and leaders in Montana.

