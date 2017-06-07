HELENA – Local government may not be as flashy as basketball camp or soccer camp, but that hasn’t stopped high school students from wanting to learn more about the political process.

Nearly 140 juniors from around the state converged on Helena for the annual American Legion Boys State event at Carroll College.

All week long, students will participate in various parts of the political process including running for city, state and county positions.

Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands and chorus as well as recreational programs.

Some students were giving speeches Tuesday making their case for why they should be elected and what their position does.

Daniel Jose, a junior at Capital High School, ran for a Supreme Court position.

“It’s a lot of fun to talk to people and argue with people and come up with plans,” Jose said. “There’s definitely a lot of people with different opinions but I think everybody does a good job of respecting that and working together to find things and giving and taking where they need to.”

Tanner VandenBos, a student at Valier High School, wanted to become more knowledgeable about politics.

“I didn’t really know much about government and I kind of wanted to learn more about it, so I thought I’d try to be a part of it for a week,” VandenBos said.

On Thursday, the group heads to the Montana State Capitol where they’ll meet Governor Steve Bullock and other state officials.

At the end the week, two boys will be selected to go to the group’s national meeting next month in Washington D.C.