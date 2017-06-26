Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman died from his injuries after falling about 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a severely injured hiker at 1:21 p.m., according to a press release.

The Wyoming Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by the Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office that the man was just south of Glacier Lake, approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.

Tesseneer was climbing up a steep, rocky chute with his sister and both climbed up the chute, but after approximately 1,000 feet, his sister decided not to go any farther.

Tesseneer climbed an additional 1,000 feet alone before he fell.

Members of the area ski patrol reached Tesseneer and immediately began CPR.

After approximately 40 minutes with no results, lifesaving efforts were discontinued.

He died of apparent severe head and chest trauma.

Authorities said that he was not wearing a helmet.

He body was taken by Red Lodge SAR and flown to Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody by Life Flight and turned over to the Park County Coroner.

Eyewitnesses said it appeared the two were in the area camping.

Tesseneer was 19 years old.