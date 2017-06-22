HELENA – Nestor Corredor can still remember that moment some 13 years ago in Helena.

“I will never forget my first at-bat in Helena as a catcher, an 18-year-old catcher,” said Corredor, recalling his playing days with the Helena Brewers. “We had a full stadium and I got a base hit that day and I will never forget that hit. I will never forget that year I played along with Alcides Escobar, he’s in the big leagues now. 2004 was a big year for me.”

Little did Corredor know, that season would mark the first of many with Helena’s minor league program. Now the manager of the Brewers for the second straight season, Corredor grew emotional hearing Wednesday’s news that the organization will relocate to Colorado Springs after the 2018 season.

“(Wednesday) is, I would say, sad news, especially because I’ve been in Helena so many times,” said Corredor. “In my baseball career, my 16 years, I’ve spent 5 in Helena, so it’s really sad news. But it’s part of the business, people made the decision and that’s the hard part of this game.”

“Helena has always been great,” he continued. “It started with the house family situation, they do the best they can to provide us a house and family for two and a half months. That’s really helpful and great for the players, and for me as a player in the past. Obviously, this is sad news because Helena has been our team and I was happy to be back here. To hear the news (Wednesday) morning kind of got me down a little bit.”

