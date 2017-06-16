The boys of summer are back in town and preparing to kick off the new season Monday.

The Helena Brewers held a media event today at Kindrick Legion Field to reintroduce the baseball club to the big sky state.

Returning players, coaches, and staff welcomed the new faces to the team and fielded questions from reporters.

Pitcher Michael Petersen said he’s glad to be back with the great group of guys he plays with.

But Petersen says his favorite part is just being back in Montana.

“When you leave Phoenix and it’s just dessert and boring and hot,” said Petersen. Adding, “No offense to anyone who’s [from Phoenix], but when you get to come out here and enjoy the mountains and the nice weather it’s fantastic.”

Petersen also wants to thank the fans and community for all their support and hopes they come cheer the team on at their season opener Monday June 19th against the Great Falls Voyagers.

For a schedule of games head to the Helena Brewers website. For complete coverage of the Brewers check out the montanasports.com baseball page.