A cool, showery system will move in for Thursday. Enjoy the clouds and the spring-like weather, because the dog days of summer arrive for Independence Day Weekend. Thursday will have more clouds than sun, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s, 40s and 50s in the higher terrain. Some snow will also fly above 8,000′-9,000′. North to northwest winds will gust up to 20mph. Thursday night, the wet weather moves out with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. It will be the coolest temperatures we see for a while. Friday, highs will warm into the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. Saturday, temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s for most of the state. Mountains will warm into the 60s and 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Sunday, a few storms will linger over and near the central mountain ranges. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny and toasty, with highs in the 80s and 90s. Monday will be hot, dry, and windy, creating dangerous fire conditions. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly over the mountains. Highs will rise into the low and mid 90s. Independence Day will be hot and dry, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s. Highs in the 90s will continue for most of the week into the following weekend. Be prepared for a prolonged stretch of hot temperatures and ever increasing fire danger.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist