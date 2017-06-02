MONTANA – President Trump announced Thursday the United States will pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, the global agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

More than two dozen major companies joined environmental groups to lobby against the withdrawal.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock issued a statement after Trump made the announcement.

“Ask any Montana farmer, rancher, hunter, angler, or skier – climate change is real and poses a threat to our economy and our way of life,” said Governor Bullock. “To not acknowledge that or deal with it in a responsible way is short-sighted and dangerous. In Montana, and in America, we face our challenges head on and work together to find solutions. We do not run away from them or pretend they don’t exist.”

Last year Governor Bullock released an Energy Blueprint for Montana. The Blueprint provides a framework for preparing a responsible energy future for Montana.

The Energy Blueprint for Montana’s goal is to help drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs with new technologies that allow the state’s coal plants to generate energy with less pollution, build more renewable energy, and encourage innovation and energy efficiency.

Other Montana leaders reacted to Thursday’s announcement.

“Withdrawing from this unenforceable agreement is good news for Montanans – it would have raised utility rates for hardworking Montana families and cost our state jobs. We all want clean water and clean air but this deal was a bad deal,” said U.S. Republican Senator Steve Daines.

“At a time when countries around the world are looking to America to lead in innovation, the decision to pull out of this agreement puts American businesses and jobs at risk. Like all Montana farmers, I deal with the impacts of climate change, and it’s clear that without clean air and water, Montanans can’t make a living off the land. We must take proactive steps to combat climate change. Siding with Syria and Nicaragua over the rest of the world is not how you make America great again,” said Democrat U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

Congressional Republicans including Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, who chairs the committee on environment and public works, called the accord a bad deal for America.

“The Paris climate agreement set unworkable targets that put America at a competitive disadvantage with other countries and would have raised energy costs for working families,” he said.

The Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council voiced objection.

“Montanans are in a war against climate change. We have experienced increasingly massive wildfires and our productive agricultural lands have run short on water. The future of Montana’s energy economy is in renewable sources, and we now risk being left behind,” said past Chairman Steve Charter.

Other cities around the U.S. reacted to Trump’s announcement, many of them claiming that they would still support the agreement despite Trump’s decision.

Associated press reported that the the U.S. Conference of Mayors strongly opposed the decision and said the nation’s mayors will continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

Responding to Trump’s pointing to his city, Pittsburgh, Mayor Bill Peduto called the decision “disastrous for our planet, for cities such as Pittsburgh,” and a step that “has made America weaker and the world less safe.”

Former President Barack Obama also weighed in. AP reported him saying “Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future, I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”

AP writer Jill Colvin contributed to this story.