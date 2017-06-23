MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order declaring several Montana counties in a drought emergency:

The counties include: Blaine, Carter, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, Hill, McCone, Petroleum, Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Valley, and Wibaux Counties, as well as the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Some consider this the worst drought in nearly 30 years affecting northeast Montana.

“Farmers and ranchers from many Eastern Montana communities are feeling the impacts of drought conditions,” said Governor Bullock. “My administration is committed to making sure these impacts are minimized and will continue to work closely with these communities to monitor conditions and provide further assistance.”

Some of the counties have seen record low precipitation, high temperatures and excessive wind in the last two months. These conditions rapidly deteriorated crop and forage viability after a winter of below average precipitation.

On Friday the U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue authorized emergency grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land in the Dakotas and Montana in response to drought.

Governor Bullock in a letter to Perdue requested Secretarial Drought Disaster Designationso that counties and reservations affected were eligible for the program as well as the Livestock Forage Program and Emergency Livestock Assistance Program.

Crops such as oats, spring wheat, edible dry peas, and sugarbeets are all suffering. In addition, pasture and range conditions are poor to very poor, per the June 18, 2017 Crop Progress Report. Ranchers reported extreme dust has made it difficult to keep track of all head, even during branding.

