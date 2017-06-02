HELENA – A new bill signed into law Friday by Montana Governor Steve Bullock will bring more access to mental health services for Montanans.

HB 142 had a rough path through the legislature, but its passage aims to give mental health care the same priority as physical health care in the state.

“This groundbreaking legislation will help to bolster a full continuum of services for individuals with untreated mental health needs so that they can seek the care they need and deserve,” said Governor Bullock. “This is a good deal for Montanans to drive down healthcare costs, increase access to care, and save lives.”

The Montana Mental Health Parity Act will leverage the private insurance market to help integrate behavioral and physical health care in Montana. This will require insurance companies to cover mental health care the same way physical health care is covered.

The bill also makes substance abuse disorders covered under more insurance plans.

Montana Representative Laurie Bishop sponsored the bill in part to help curb the state’s high suicide rate.

“These very important protections for mental health care are all the more relevant as we continue to define our own solution here in Montana,” Bishop said.