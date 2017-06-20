HELENA – You probably know about the Saturday Farmers Market in Downtown Helena but do you know about the new Capitol Square Farmers Market?

Tuesday was the kickoff for the first Capital Square Farmers Market held at the Capitol building.

It’s a chance for locals to showcase fresh produce and products made right here in Montana.

Angie Wood, proprietor at Wood Barrel & Farms, was there to showcase produce from her farm.

“We use very sustainable growth methods with wood chips to help reduce the need for watering,” Wood said. “It just helps the mineral contents so the produce is very fresh and tasty. You can taste the difference.”

The event was sponsored by the Department of Agriculture and Administration and featured fresh produce, tortillas, pottery, clothing and other hand crafted items.

Angie Nelson, business developer at the Montana Department of Agriculture, said the market serves multiple purposes.

“It’s really a place for folks to come and enjoy their capitol. We have a really beautiful capitol and amazing grounds, so we wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come and enjoy this space…and for people to connect at their capitol and enjoy it,” Nelson said.

Nelson said between 15 and 20 vendors appeared for Tuesday’s event.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney kicked off the market by handing out free tote bags to the first 50 people in line.

“We have some great products – either handmade products from around this area or vegetables that are grown around here. This just gives another avenue to showcase those items as well as showcase the capital grounds which belong to everybody,” Cooney said.

The market runs every Tuesday this summer from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Organizers hope to make it an annual event depending on the feedback from the community.