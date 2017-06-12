HELENA – Physicians, nurses and first responders are learned how to improve heart attack survival at St. Peter’s Hospital last week.

Cardiac Ready Communities Program: “Resuscitation Academy” focused on the art and science of improving cardiac arrest survival in Montana.

Program manager Janet Trethewey said currently only 8 to 10 percent of people who suffer from a cardiac arrest survive in Montana.

According to DPHHS officials, survival from cardiac arrest requires the activation of the Cardiac Chain of Survival and having every link in the chain must be complete and connected to the next.

“Failure of a link, or even having a weak link, will result in poor outcomes for the patient,” said Trethewey. “Creating a strong Cardiac Chain of Survival requires a commitment by the entire community to become prepared for such an emergency.”

With 70 percent of all cardiac arrests happening at home or work, an automated external defibrillator or AED greatly increases the chance of survival.

Heart attack survivor Chuck Murray said he owes everything to his rescuers using an AED.

Murray, “from what I’ve been told by many physicians, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you right now if they didn’t have an AED there on site,” Murray said.

Kier Boyea, who was one of the rescuers that saved Murray’s life, added that he’d gladly spend fifty times what the AED costs knowing that it can save a life.

“I think everyone should have one or at least be nice to have one i the trunk of my car. If I could pull that off I’d probably put one in my truck,” said Boyea.

The Cardiac Ready Communities Program focused on: