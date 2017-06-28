HELENA – For the past two weeks, a team of Carroll College archaeology students, in cooperation with the National Forest Service, have been working on an ancient site high in the mountains north of Helena.

The students aren’t just digging up artifacts, they’re also gaining experience and knowledge that can’t be found in a classroom.

“Giving them a real experience rather than just reading it in a textbook,” says Dr. Lauri Travis, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Carroll College.

No classroom ever looked this good, a meadow high in the backcountry, full of wildflowers, bordered on one side by forest and a small creek on the other. This is day seven of a ten day dig for the students, where they are putting into practice what they have been learning about in class.

“Excavating, learning archaeological survey techniques, and excavation techniques, finding out about the prehistory of the area, Native American culture,” said Dr. Travis.

The dig is part of an eight year partnership between the Helena/Lewis & Clark National Forest. The students are a key component in the effort to survey, catalog and conserve evidence of past human occupation on the forest.

“Here we’ve found projectile points and scrapers, we’ve also found some grinding slabs and stones usually associated with plant processing,” said Arian Randall, Deputy Archaeologist for the Helena/Lewis & Clark National Forest.

The work is totally hands on, carefully shoveling soil into buckets, which is then sifted on site, where the students look for chunks of charcoal, shards of rock and the occasional arrow point.

“It’s very different to unearth something and hold in your hands something that is thousands of years old and nobody has touched it for thousands of years,” said Dr. Travis. “It really makes an impression on the student.”

The site the students are working on this season is 8,500 years old. Travis said they’ve discovered recurring cycles of wet and dry periods that stretches over that period of time. Evidence collected shows how Native Americans adapted to those changes over time.

“During those really dry periods, the environment got very dry so the carrying capacity got a lot smaller, a lot of that big game moved out,” said Travis. “So they started to target some of the smaller game. We have fish, we have grouse, lots of rabbit.”

After the dig is complete, the data gathered will be taken back to town for analysis.

“Analyze all the data, the artifacts go back to the Forest Service,” added Travis. “Write up a report. We give it to the Forest Service and it will lead to some of these students getting publications in professional journals, which is really a big plus for being an undergraduate.”

More than 2,000 archaeological sites have been identified on the 3 million acre Helena/Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Officials say if you see something of interest on the forest, leave it in place and report it to your local ranger district.