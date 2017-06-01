HELENA – Helena’s Catholic, liberal arts college announced Thursday that their president will be leaving the college for a new job in Texas.

Dr. Tom Evans, Carroll College president for the last 5 years, will head to the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio to become their new president.

The announcement came after Evans informed the college’s Board of Trustees earlier Thursday morning. His official last day will be July 31.

“Dr. Evans has been an extraordinary leader for Carroll College,” said Dannette Sullivan ’72, the chair of the Carroll College Board of Trustees. “His authenticity, intellect and passion have been a gift to the college and our students.”

“We are extremely grateful for his transformational leadership and wish him and his family the very best as they return to Texas,” Sullivan added.

Before Evans became president, Dr. Thomas J. Trebon was in the position, but left abruptly in 2011 to deal with mental health issues.

The Carroll College Board of Trustees announced Thursday that they will begin their search for an interim president immediately.

Some of the things Evans accomplished while he was at Carroll included the development of the five-year strategic plan to energize campus’ planning efforts. The plan outlined initiatives aimed at advancing the college’s mission and vision.

Evans is also credited for being instrumental in Carroll’s first major campaign: MIND BODY SPIRIT. The campaign allowed for donor funds to support various buildings such as the All Saints Chapel, the Simperman Learning Commons and the new Hunthausen Activity Center.

Evans, who has a background in global education, created new study abroad and intellectual exchange programs between Carroll and colleges in South Korea, Japan, France, Spain, Chile and Morocco.

In a statement Evans added, I know, “Carroll Saints make a difference in the world and will continue to do so, be it in local communities or on national and global stages.”

For the last six years Carroll was recognized as the number one regional college in the West by U.S. News & World Report, which the college largely credits to Evans.

“For Carroll, that it continues to have the mission orientation that is has. The care for the students. The dedication to excellence and the outcomes of all the students that graduate from Carroll, you talk to anyone in the northwest, and you know how truly exceptional and wonderful they are,” Evans added.

Vice President for Student Life Jim Hardwick said, “I think we’ll all miss Tom. He has been very well loved. He and his wife Lisa have been great supporters of the students and staff and faculty. He’s been an active part of the community. It will be hard to see him go”

“It has been a genuine honor and a privilege to serve Carroll College for the past five years,” said Dr. Evans in a letter to the community. “What we have accomplished together is incredible…It is a remarkable place with exceptional people. Wonderful students, faculty, staff, tremendous board of trustees. I will miss all of them.”