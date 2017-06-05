HELENA – Carroll College announced Monday that an interim president has been selected to replace former President, Dr. Thomas Evans’, who will leave to become president of a university in Texas.

Fr. Stephen C. Rowan will take over as president on Aug. 1, a day after current president’s last day

Evans announced his departure from the liberal arts school last week.

Rowan received his bachelor’s degree from Fairfield University in Connecticut and his master’s and doctoral degrees from The University of British Columbia.

In the past, Rowan has served as both a professor and dean at Seattle University and University of Portland, and most recently, as interim Dean of Arts and Sciences at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Wash.

“The Board is most grateful to Father Rowan for his willingness to serve Carroll College in this capacity,” said Dannette Sullivan, Chair of Carroll’s Board of Trustees. “He is just the right person to continue the wonderful work started by Dr. Evans during this time of transition. He knows and loves the college and has a proven track record of successful leadership.”

Rowan also served as interim president at Carroll from 2000 to 2001.

In a statement issued Monday, Rowan said, “Guided by a clear and vital mission, and blessed by wise leadership, dedicated faculty, exceptional academic programs, and high-achieving students, Carroll is poised for an exciting future. I am impressed with what President Evans, his team, and the campus community have accomplished through the Mind Body Spirit capital campaign and am honored to be asked to serve as interim president. I look forward to being a part of Carroll’s bright future. Go, Saints!”