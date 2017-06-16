HELENA (MTN)-Cascade Co. Sheriff Robert “Bob” Edwards was cited for misdemeanor Partner Family Assault in Helena Thursday evening.

According to the citation, Edwards is accused of pushing his intimate partner into a T.V. stand causing injury.

The alleged incident occurred at the Radisson Colonial Hotel just before 5:30 p.m.

Helena City Police responded to the call. The city’s daily Calls for Service says six officers responded.

MTN has confirmed that Edwards went before Judge Robert Wood Thursday night.

This is a developing story.