The charges were dismissed without prejudice on Tuesday afternoon, which means that charges could be refiled against Phillips if new evidence indicates that he started the fire.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. at 118 9th Street South.

There were no serious injuries in the fire, although one person is believed to have been treated for smoke inhalation.

Phillips, “multi-state” offender, according to court documents was initially charged with arson. According to court documents, Great Falls firefighters and police officers found him in the stairwell of one of the apartments, and he refused to leave.

Once he was escorted out, he told a police officer that someone had thrown something through his window that exploded and started the fire.

The investigation into the fire determined that there “was no competent ignition sources,” and Great Falls Fire Marshal Dirk Johnson said that the fire was intentionally set.

