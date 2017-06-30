GREAT FALLS – Independence Day is approaching and fireworks sales are blowing up.

The City of Great Falls offers tips and tricks to stay safe while lighting off fireworks this holiday.

There are local rules and regulations from the City pertaining to fireworks sales and safety.

From the City of Great Falls:

The selling and discharging of fireworks within the incorporated limits of Great Falls can only take place on July 2, July 3 and July 4 from 8 am to midnight (per City Code – §9.9.90 /Ordinance 2965).

As a reminder, stick rockets, bottle rockets and roman candles are not allowed in Montana (per State Law).

Children 7 and younger, partaking in the firework festivities, must have a supervising adult within 10-feet, in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.

Residents should only discharge fireworks on private property. Fireworks are prohibited from being discharged on all publicly owned areas such as parks, streets, cul-de-sacs, public sidewalks or public-right-of-ways or any publicly owned parking lot/parking space or alley.

Always remember to clean up after the fun! Fireworks are messy and tend to cause a lot of debris, please remember to pick up any trash left behind from the discharging of fireworks (it is illegal to leave debris from discharged fireworks).

Don’t have your 4th of July celebration spoiled with fines and upset neighbors. The City’s Fireworks Ordinance will be enforced by the City’s police officers and firefighters.

Story continues below



Anyone who violates the City’s rules and regulations pertaining to fireworks may be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to the following fines:

1st Offense – $100

2nd Offense – $200

3rd Offense – $300

4th Offense – $1000

Click here to see the City code pertaining to fireworks .

Cascade County has different rules and regulations as it relates to fireworks, and the City does not regulate the sale or discharge of fireworks outside the City limits.

Last year, Great Falls Fire Rescue Firefighter Adam Jordan told MTN that safety can be as simple as picking up trash after fireworks- including the wrappers of used or old fireworks.

Jordan said fire crews around Great Falls will be enforcing fines for discharging fireworks on public roadways, in city parks or in parking lots.

Jordan also said that despite ‘flaming projectiles’- including stick rockets, bottle rockets and roman candles being illegal in Montana, it is one of the main causes that firefighter are dispatched to when fireworks are involved.

“When you shoot those, you don’t necessarily know where they land, and they may not start that fire for a few hours- it may be 4 or 5 hours, (or) something smoldering- and then people go back inside or leave, and then those fires will start,” said Jordan.

People outside Great Falls city limits but within Cascade County can set off fireworks year-round, but fire and law enforcement officers remind everyone both in and out of city limits that there are consequences for being careless.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said last year deputies sometimes gave a warning, but they do look at each situation case by case.

“You can still be charged if you are negligent with fireworks. You can have disorderly conduct, if you are disturbing everybody’s peace. There is a thing called negligent arson and criminal endangerment if you misuse the fireworks. So it is like anything, you have to be responsible,” he added.

If you have questions about fireworks within the county, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 454-6820.