HELENA – The Helena City Commission voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that aims to combat climate change at Monday night’s commission meeting.

Dozens of people packed city commission chambers to voice support for the measure.

The resolution, which is in alignment with the goals of the Paris Climate Accord, will create a citizens advisory body as well as annual reports on Helena’s sustainability measures.

The resolution was put forward by Commissioner Andres Haladay who said the city’s decade old climate action plan has lapsed and become ineffective.

Story continues below



Haladay has said in the past that a warming climate poses an “urgent threat” to Helena’s environment and economy.

Only one person spoke in opposition, saying the resolution goes outside the city commission’s jurisdiction.

About a dozen citizens testified in favor of the resolution, including Alec Underwood at the Montana Wildlife Federation.

“We cannot stand idly by and watch climate change harm our wildlife, our public lands and our local economy,” Underwood testified before commission members. “Montana Wildlife Federation fully supports this resolution and we hope that you commissioners do too.”

Helena Commissioner Rob Farris-Olsen also said he supports the resolution because he believes it could result in long-term cost savings for the city and its residents.

Farris-Olsen also pointed to Montana’s constitution which requires a “clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations.”