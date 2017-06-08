HELENA – If Mount Helena looks a little different to you recently, don’t worry, your eyes are fine.

Several projects on the mountain are changing the landscape ever so slightly.

Workers contracted by the city took chain saws and heavy machinery to the mountainside to limb some trees and cut down others so the forest can grow back larger and healthier.

Brad Langsather, Open Lands Manager for Helena’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the problem stems from forest fires.

Story continues below



Throughout the years, fires on Mount Helena have burned trees down. Those trees grow back more dense than before.

However, according to Langsather, the environment can’t handle that much growth.

“There’s only so much natural moisture in a given year and when you have too many trees competing for a limited amount of moisture and sunlight, you end up with multi thousands of unhealthy trees,” Langsather said.

The work also helps protect the forest from future fires.

“What we’re trying to do is increase the space between the trees and prune their lower limbs so we can keep the flame height low and hopefully be more successful in that initial fire suppression effort,” Langsather said.

The department goes to great lengths to make sure that only the unhealthiest trees are removed.

“The process starts with identifying the healthiest trees on the site and marking them so that when the workers come in, they know which trees are going to be retained,” Langsather said. “That’s a process of analyzing each individual tree and looking at their form and health and any signs of insect or disease.”

That explains why you can see orange sections of Mount Helena from town.

Once the trees are down, the wood is chipped and disbursed across the forest floor.

Three areas of the mountain are being worked on.

Work on the north side of the mountain finished up this week, and the remaining two areas will be finished in the coming weeks.

Helena Parks and Recreation plans to perform similar maintenance to the area every 10 years.

If you’re considering going for a hike in the area, watch out for signs that indicate temporary trail closures while crews continue their work.