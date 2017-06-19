(HELENA)

County election officials have finalized the list of candidates for this year’s city elections in Helena and East Helena. They say it’s unlikely there will be a primary election.

In Helena, Mayor Jim Smith is running for a fifth term in office. He will face a challenge from Wilmot Collins.

The city will have at least one new commissioner, after two-term incumbent Dan Ellison chose not to run for reelection. Ellison told MTN he felt eight years in office were long enough, and he wanted to give others a chance to serve.

Commissioner Andres Haladay is running for a second term. Five other candidates have also joined the race, including Justin Ailport, Mark Burzynski, Sean Logan, Heather O’Loughlin and Gary Spaeth.

All candidates will appear on the same ballot. The two with the most votes will be elected.

In East Helena, Mayor James Schell, Ward One Councilmember Judy Leland and Ward Two Councilmember Don Dahl are all running again. Kelly Harris will run against Dahl in Ward Two.

If enough candidates file for a given office, a city can be required to hold a primary election. County officials say there weren’t enough candidates in any local races to meet that threshold.

Helena’s city commission or East Helena’s city council could still vote to hold a primary anyway. They have until June 29 to make that decision.

If no primary is held, all of the candidates will appear on the general election ballot in November.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION CANDIDATES:

Lewis and Clark County:

Helena Mayor:

Wilmot Collins

Jim Smith (incumbent)

Helena City Commission (two elected):

Justin Ailport

Mark Burzynski

Andres Haladay (incumbent)

Sean Logan

Heather O’Loughlin

Gary Spaeth

East Helena Mayor:

James Schell

East Helena City Council, Ward One:

Judy Leland

East Helena City Council, Ward Two:

Don Dahl (incumbent)

Kelly Harris

Helena Citizens’ Council, District One (four elected):

Michael Marchesini

John Andrew

Flannery Herbert (incumbent)

Mary Ann George (incumbent)

Patricia Christian (incumbent)

Helena Citizens’ Council, District Two (four elected):

Tyrel Suzor-Hoy (incumbent)

Helena Citizens’ Council, District Three (four elected):

Sumner Sharpe (incumbent)

Helena Citizens’ Council, District Four (four elected):

Tom Woodgerd (incumbent)

Helena Citizens’ Council, District Five (four elected):

No candidates

Helena Citizens’ Council, District Six (four elected):

William Bovee

Terry Ray (incumbent)

Helena Citizens’ Council, District Seven (four elected):

Denise Roth Barber (incumbent)

Bob Habeck (incumbent)

Dick Sloan (incumbent)