HELENA – The city of Helena is offering residents of all ages tennis lessons as a way to stay active while having fun this summer.

Monday was the beginning of summer lessons at the Bill Scribner Tennis Courts by the Civic Center.

Through the summer children and adults alike will be able to learn the game or build on their skills with professionals in a four week program.

Tennis pro Kevin Eby said that from 8 to 80, all ages are welcome and people can sign up at any time.

Eby’s favorite part is introducing the game to the next generation.

“We love to see them having fun, that’s the main focus for us. We feel that if the kids have fun they’ll continue to play tennis,” Eby said.

Eby added that he hopes the game with be a lifelong sport for the young students.

Two different sessions are offered one from June 19 through July 13 and another from July 24 through August 17.

For more information about city tennis lessons click here.