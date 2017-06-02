TOWNSEND – When 12-year-old Laredo Paschal of Townsend learned of the death of Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore, he knew he needed to do something.

Like many people who heard the news, the homeschooled sixth grader wanted to find a way to help Moore’s family.

“I just felt so bad because the community shouldn’t have gone through that. He has a family and he should have come home to it,” said Laredo.

That’s when he started making blue paracord bracelets and key-chains.

Paracord is a lightweight nylon kernmantle rope originally used in the suspension lines of parachutes

The color blue represents the thin-blue-line of law officers that protect us all 24/7.

Laredo is selling the bracelets for $6 each.

He said all the proceeds from the sales will go to benefit the Moore family.

KTVH asked Laredo if he had a message for Jodi Moore and her kids.

“I’m sorry for your loss,” said Laredo. “And I wish there’s something more I could help with besides the bracelets.”

If you would like to order a bracelet for a key-chain from laredo, send an email to paschal.joe@gmail.com

Other ways to donate to Moore’s family are available. For access to those click here.